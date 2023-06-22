Albany axe attack: Businesses reopen, but customers staying away despite reassurances

Staff Xuelian Liu hope customers will start returning to Zhangliang Malatang restaurant. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Corinthian Drive restaurants are urging customers to return after several reported a drop of up to 80 per cent in business following a random attack on diners by a man on Monday night.

Multiple people were injured with three taken to hospital after a man wielding a weapon entered three restaurants, Zhangliang Malatang, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot and started attacking customers at about 9pm that night.

Police cordons were lifted yesterday and businesses have reopened, but people continue to stay away.

Maya Hotpot in Albany where an axe attack happened earlier in the week had no customers at noon on Thursday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Zhangliang Malatang owner Steven Jin said the police forensic team spent about two days at the restaurant, but the restaurant was able to reopen yesterday.

“Business is really bad, we are down at least 80 per cent because I think people are either still afraid or uncomfortable to be eating in the area,” Jin said.

Paul Lee was the only customer when the Herald visited Zhangliang Malatang, one of the restaurants that were hit by the attacker, just before noon today.

Lee, who worked in construction not far from the restaurant said he was a friend of the owner and was there to show his support.

“I think many businesses have also become victims of Monday’s attack through no fault of theirs, I think they deserve our support,” he said.

The area was markedly quieter than normal at lunchtime Thursday with many empty car parks.

At noon, the two other restaurants where the attacker entered - Yue’s Dumplings and Maya Hotpot - did not have a single customer.

Guangqing Yin, owner of Chongqing88 Noodles and 2AM BBQ said Monday's axe attack was another blow to his businesses. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Xuelian Liu, a staff at Zhangliang Malatang, was in the kitchen on the night of the attack and said she was unaware of what was happening at the time.

She came out only after hearing the commotion and was shocked to see blood splattered across the restaurant floor.

Liu said the image of the aftermath was still fresh in her mind but she was back at work because she knew it was a random and isolated incident.

“There is no further danger to us, and I hope the customers will also realize it is safe for them to be eating here again,” Liu said.

“Usually lunchtime Thursday is really busy but there is hardly anyone around today. Hopefully, it can get busy again.”

Yummy Mart owner Luna Zhang said business has been very quiet since it reopened on Tuesday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Guangqing Yin, who owns two restaurants in the business block - Chongqing88 Noodles and 2AM BBQ - said business has been “exceptionally quiet”.

“Last night hardly anyone came to our restaurants for dinner and it is the same at lunchtime today,” Yin said.

“At this level of business, I don’t think we can even cover our rent or staff wages for the day.”

Yin said his businesses are just starting to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and this was just another blow.

“I am just hoping we won’t be too impacted by this one and customers will start coming back this weekend,” he said.

A police presence is still in place in Albany where an axe attack happened earlier in the week. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Asian mini-mart Yummy Mart was one of the first businesses on the block that was allowed to reopen on Tuesday afternoon, but owner Luna Zhang said business has been very sluggish.

“Many of my customers are people who come out here to eat, but they are just not coming,” Zhang said.

Police say they will continue to maintain a highly visible presence in the area, but are reassuring the public there is no further risk in relation to the attack.

A 24-year-old man, who has name suppression, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said there was no evidence to suggest the attack was a racially-motivated attack and that police were not seeking anyone else.

Police ethnic liaison officers are available to speak to the communities impacted by the incident. The attacker and those injured have been identified as Chinese.

The Herald understands that only one of the injured, a person feared to have suffered brain damage after being hit on the skull, remains in hospital.