Air New Zealand uses Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on its New York route.

Air New Zealand uses Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on its New York route.

The next phase in airline wars – and encouraging Kiwis to take flight – launches today, with an Air New Zealand promotion giving away more than one million Airpoints Dollars.

Air New Zealand has today launched a “Pin a Million” campaign – part of a series of post-Covid initiatives to encourage New Zealanders to travel and as the airline readies itself to announce a remarkable financial turnaround.

The airline has put on thousands of extra seats across its international and domestic network and is in the battle with the likes of Qantas on the Tasman and the new flagship Auckland-New York direct flight.

“We’re encouraging Kiwis to explore both New Zealand’s hidden gems and the wonders of our international destinations,” said Air New Zealand general manager domestic network Iain Walker.

“It’s been a year of opening up, exploring the world again, and getting the travel bug back. We’re thrilled to see Kiwis spreading their wings again and embarking on new adventures.”

The ‘Pin a Million’ campaign – one of the biggest giveaways from Air New Zealand in recent history, says Walker – will see one million Airpoints Dollars up for grabs in August.

There are two ways to win: at a local event across Air New Zealand’s 20 domestic destinations or through an online game.

In the real-world promotion, a giant Air New Zealand pin will appear somewhere in each of the airline’s 20 domestic ports. The public will be given clues to help them find the pin, where they can win instant Airpoints Dollars or enter a draw for 10,000 Airpoints Dollars.

Clues for the local events will be released on Air New Zealand’s Facebook Events page and The Hits’ local radio station at 11am each day.

Dates of activations at regional destinations:

August 1 (today): Whangārei, Kerikeri

August 2: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga

August 3: Gisborne, Taupō, Rotorua

August 4: New Plymouth, Napier

August 7: Palmerston North, Wellington

August 8: Nelson, Blenheim

August 9: Hokitika, Christchurch

August 10: Timaru, Dunedin

August 11: Queenstown, Invercargill

In the online ‘Pin a Million’ game – which runs from today until August 31 – players will be tested on their knowledge of Air New Zealand’s destinations by following a clue to guess where the Airpoints Dollars are hidden. Winners will be announced the following weekday on Air New Zealand’s website.

Airpoints is one of the biggest loyalty programmes in New Zealand with 3.5 million members.

“Airpoints Dollars are a fantastic prize because they are so versatile,” said Walker.

“They can be spent on flights with Air New Zealand, as well as partner and Star Alliance airlines. You can also use them at our online Airpoints store to get yourself a treat, to pay for rental cars, holidays, a Koru membership, wine and a range of Air New Zealand merchandise.”

The new promotion comes as Air New Zealand is set to announce one of the biggest financial turnarounds in New Zealand corporate history.

‘’From an anticipated small loss on the first day of the financial year to more than $580m [in profit] on the last, [is] quite likely the biggest positive change in expected financial fortunes during an annual reporting period in New Zealand corporate history,’’ said Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Paul Koraua.

As Grant Bradley reported for the Herald last week, the airline will announce its annual result on August 24.

Bradley reported the results follow strong demand “from its growing network as competitor airlines haven’t fully restored their capacity”.

The airline reported a $507m bottom-line loss last year but after-tax profit this year is forecast to be around $426m.

“The strong recovery from near-record losses during the depths of the pandemic is consistent with that experienced internationally,” reported Bradley. “The latest quarterly reporting from US airlines highlights buoyant conditions in US domestic and international markets driven by strong leisure demand.”