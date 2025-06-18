Advertisement
Air NZ resumes Bali flights after Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcanic ash disruption

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Air New Zealand is interested in New York-based Air Company which makes sustainable fuel out of carbon and hydrogen. Video / Dean Purcell

Air New Zealand is back flying to and from Bali today after two flights were cancelled yesterday because of a forecast ash cloud from the erupting Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in eastern Indonesia.

Kiwis, including NZME head of radio news and sport Scarlett Cvitanovich, were stranded after the morning outbound

