Israel continues it's merciless attack through the middle east as governments around the world continue to talk about a ceasefire. Tropical storm Helene tears through Florida.

An Air New Zealand plane aborted its landing after appearing to strike its tail on the runway at Wellington Airport.

Footage of the flight NZ272 shows the plane landing and suddenly pulling up with smoke billowing in the tail area of the plane.

But the airline says despite what some might consider contact with the tail on the runaway, that did not occur.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Captain Hugh Pearce confirmed the flight from Brisbane to Wellington on Thursday afternoon experienced wind shear just before touchdown.

“When the wind shear occurred, the standard procedure of initiating a go-around was executed with the main wheels touching the runway in the process.