By RNZ
Air New Zealand has apologised after a man’s kayak would not fit in a plane back to Wellington, leaving him stranded in Brisbane for two days.
On April 10, Cam Butler flew from Wellington to Brisbane, Australia, with three kayaks to compete with his Canoe Polo team in the 2025 Oceania Championships.
Butler was meant to fly back to the capital with his three kayaks on Easter Monday, but Air New Zealand informed him he could not take the watercraft back directly to Wellington.
To sort out the issue he had to stay in Brisbane for two nights longer than planned - getting back to Wellington on Wednesday and having his kayaks sent to Auckland on a larger plane.