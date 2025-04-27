He told RNZ that the kayaks needed to be sent to Auckland because they were too long to go on their flights to and from Wellington - despite him having done that on the way to Brisbane.

Butler said it was frustrating and cost him time away from his family.

“I had to ask people to drive an hour across Brisbane twice to pick me up from the airport then take me back again plus my friend’s time in Auckland picking kayaks up.”

He has a business which makes kayaks and told RNZ that he needed to be back in New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I’ve got people that won’t be getting their kayaks this weekend for a competition, so I’ve got to deal with disgruntled customers.”

Air New Zealand customer service general manager Alisha Armstrong said the airline has apologised for what was a “genuine mistake” by staff.

“We have been in touch and offered reimbursement for any costs incurred and an appropriate gesture for the extra effort in getting his kayaks home.”

Butler told RNZ he was happy the airline was compensating him.

- RNZ