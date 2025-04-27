Advertisement
Air NZ leaves man stranded in Brisbane saying his kayak was too big to bring on board

RNZ
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand has apologised after leaving a man stranded in Brisbane for two days because his kayak would not fit in a plane back to Wellington. Photo / RNZ, Air NZ

By RNZ

Air New Zealand has apologised after a man’s kayak would not fit in a plane back to Wellington, leaving him stranded in Brisbane for two days.

On April 10, Cam Butler flew from Wellington to Brisbane, Australia, with three kayaks to compete with his Canoe Polo team in the 2025 Oceania Championships.

Butler was meant to fly back to the capital with his three kayaks on Easter Monday, but Air New Zealand informed him he could not take the watercraft back directly to Wellington.

To sort out the issue he had to stay in Brisbane for two nights longer than planned - getting back to Wellington on Wednesday and having his kayaks sent to Auckland on a larger plane.

He told RNZ that the kayaks needed to be sent to Auckland because they were too long to go on their flights to and from Wellington - despite him having done that on the way to Brisbane.

Butler said it was frustrating and cost him time away from his family.

“I had to ask people to drive an hour across Brisbane twice to pick me up from the airport then take me back again plus my friend’s time in Auckland picking kayaks up.”

He has a business which makes kayaks and told RNZ that he needed to be back in New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I’ve got people that won’t be getting their kayaks this weekend for a competition, so I’ve got to deal with disgruntled customers.”

Air New Zealand customer service general manager Alisha Armstrong said the airline has apologised for what was a “genuine mistake” by staff.

“We have been in touch and offered reimbursement for any costs incurred and an appropriate gesture for the extra effort in getting his kayaks home.”

Butler told RNZ he was happy the airline was compensating him.

- RNZ

