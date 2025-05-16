Air NZ flight to New York diverted to Hawaii after onboard ‘medical emergency’

US calls for leader-level peace talks, apprentice numbers drop, and Wellington fights public bullying in new campaign.

An Air New Zealand flight to New York didn’t make it to its destination following a “medical emergency” which led to the plane being diverted to Honolulu.

The airline sent an apology email to travellers after the flight was sent to Hawaii.

“Whilst operating the inbound flight, the aircraft assigned for your flight was required to divert to Honolulu due to a medical emergency that took place earlier.

“Despite our best efforts to depart today, we are unable to do so within the necessary time frame without exceeding the maximum crew duty hours.”