Fire and Emergency was on standby for an early flight from Auckland to Napier this morning.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said the flight had a “maintenance alert” mid-air but was able to land safely.

As a precaution and in line with standard operating procedures, emergency services were on standby at Napier Airport.

The aircraft will now go through a “mandatory inspection” before it is allowed to return to service.