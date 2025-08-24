NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Air NZ flight from Auckland diverted to New Plymouth due to system alert

A flight from Auckland to Blenheim was diverted to New Plymouth today after pilots noticed a “system indication” alert once the plane was in the air.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw confirmed there was a problem on flight NZ5509 that required it to be rerouted.

McGraw said the plane landed safely at New Plymouth at 12.38pm.

“The aircraft landed safely, and in line with standard operating procedures, emergency services were on standby at New Plymouth Airport as a precaution.

“Our maintenance team will now inspect the aircraft before it can return to service, and we are working to get customers on to their final destinations as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”