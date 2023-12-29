Lucas suffered a stroke 21 years ago and requires minor assistance from the cabin crew when flying.

A 31-year-old New Zealand man’s Christmas was reportedly ruined after claims he was refused boarding for an Air New Zealand flight to Auckland over missing medical documents for his special assistance requirements.

But Air New Zealand has defended its decision, saying the medical team uses internationally accepted criteria to assess a person’s fitness to fly.

Melbourne-based New Zealander Kim Timms booked a flight for her son Lucas to spend Christmas with family in Aotearoa this year.

Lucas suffered a stroke 21 years ago and requires minor assistance from the cabin crew when flying.

Timms booked the ticket online through the Air New Zealand website and says she specified while booking that Lucas would need assistance when boarding, getting on the plane and departing.

“I had a piece of paper with me to showcase what kind of special assistance he needed on the plane,” she said.

“He does not have a medical issue, he does not take medication or suffer seizures. They are just lingering effects from his stroke and he needs help with tasks such as going through Customs, taking the foil lid off his meal tray, helping with the seat belt, and collecting bags.”

When the pair arrived at the airport, checked in and specified assistance requirements at the desk, they were told a medical certificate would be required.

“We were checking in so I couldn’t get a medical certificate,” Timms said.

“I asked if I could get a medical certificate, would he be able to fly? Staff responded no because in addition to a medical certificate, he would need a carer with him during the flight.”

Timms said they offer that service to children who fly with them, why was it not appropriate for an adult she would classify as having minimal assistance?

“The staff said that they spoke to their care person as well as the insurer’s care person and said he would need a medical certificate and have someone fly with him.

“They have said, in the future, we would need to provide details of his hidden medical condition. I said to them there is nothing hidden, I have told you what he would require assistance with, and whether that would be too much to ask.

“They said, certainly no, but they had been told he was not allowed to fly.”

Lucas suffered a stroke 21 years ago and requires minor assistance from the cabin crew when flying.

Air New Zealand customer and sales manager Scott Carr said if a customer has a medical condition that impacts completing the flight safely and comfortably, medical clearance from the aviation medical team may be required.

“Our crew aim to assist customers with a wide range of needs. However, there are some things they can’t help with.”

Carr noted customers with extra assistance requirements are encouraged to indicate the level of support they need when booking their ticket, which is what Timms did.

“Our website allows customers to indicate whether they require assistance, which allows our teams to be as prepared as possible.

“If we are unable to provide a particular service or if the customer needs to provide additional details including medical clearance information, we want them to be aware prior to their travel date to avoid disappointment and any last-minute stresses.”

Carr said there may also be occasions when Air New Zealand will require customers to travel with a safety assistant.

“Some conditions simply require customers to notify us, and others need medical clearance to ensure it’s safe for customers to fly.

“For example, the customer is unable to physically assist with their own evacuation in the event of emergency or the customer can’t respond appropriately to safety instructions from our crew.”

Timms said Lucas has flown by himself at least 20 times, even with Air New Zealand, and he has never had any issues.

“He has flown not only from Melbourne to Auckland but has then had a connecting flight,” she said.

The whole process has left her very disappointed and frustrated.

“Rather than a big family Christmas with his father, brother, sister, aunties, uncles, etc, Lucas is at home with myself and my partner.”