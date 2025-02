He said he had been waiting for the shutdown to end for the last hour and a half.

“They’re just starting the engines now.

“If they get things going... We should be away.”

He was flying from Tauranga to Auckland and then onto Fiji for a holiday.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan confirmed there was an issue impacting the short-haul regional airliners causing “minor delays”.

“This morning the airline has experienced an issue with the software pilots require for take-off performance calculations on our ATR aircraft.

“There is a solution currently rolling out across the network, and flights have begun to depart. This issue may result in some delays to ATR network this morning.

Morgan thanked customers for their patience and advised them to keep an eye out for updates.

The ATR 72 is a twin-engine turboprop, short-haul regional airliner used across the world.

