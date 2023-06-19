Flight ANZ99, Auckland to Tokyo, has been forced to return back to New Zealand this afternoon after a fault was discovered which could only be fixed here. Photo / Supplied

Flight ANZ99, Auckland to Tokyo, has been forced to return back to New Zealand this afternoon after a fault was discovered which could only be fixed here. Photo / Supplied

An international Air New Zealand flight has been forced to turn around above the Pacific Ocean due to an issue with the aircraft.

Passengers on flight ANZ99, from Auckland to Tokyo, learnt their plane would have to go back to New Zealand as it passed near Vanuatu.

A passenger on the plane told the Herald a pilot made an in-flight announcement saying there was an issue with the aircraft which could only be fixed in Auckland.

“Getting turned around to go back home three hours in an eleven-hour flight is not ideal,” the passenger said.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

The flight is estimated to arrive in Auckland at 4.30pm after departing the city about 8.50am today.

The aircraft is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.



