O’Brien said in-person payments at airports and the Airpoints Store are unaffected.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience while we work through this.”
One Air New Zealand customer, who asked not to be named, first encountered the issue about 3.35pm while trying to adjust their flexi-fare flight.
“I booked a flexi-fare for this reason, to change at the last minute, but sadly, they can’t take any form of payment online, via the call centre.
“I was told this over the phone from an Air NZ staffer after being on hold for just under 30 minutes.”
The traveller said he was lucky to have already booked accommodation in Christchurch but was trying to get home to Auckland earlier due to a change in circumstances.
“I’m sure lots of others will be affected,” he said.
