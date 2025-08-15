Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said the airline was working to resolve the issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Air New Zealand online payments down across country

Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said the airline was working to resolve the issue.

Air New Zealand’s online payment systems are down, affecting website and app bookings and fare adjustments across the country.

Customers trying to buy flights or adjust their bookings online after 3pm today have been met with a notice that says the airline is “unable to take payment”.

Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said the airline was working to resolve the issue in a statement at 5.30pm today.

“We are currently experiencing an issue with our online payment systems, meaning customers can’t make payments for bookings through our website or app.

“Our teams are working hard to identify the cause and get services back up and running as quickly as possible.”