Air New Zealand online payments down across country

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said the airline was working to resolve the issue.

Air New Zealand’s online payment systems are down, affecting website and app bookings and fare adjustments across the country.

Customers trying to buy flights or adjust their bookings online after 3pm today have been met with a notice that says the airline is “unable to take payment”.

Air New Zealand

