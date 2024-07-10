In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC. Video / NZ Herald

An Air New Zealand flight bound for Melbourne has turned back to Auckland Airport after encountering a technical issue shortly after its departure.

Flight NZ125, an Airbus A320, departed Auckland International Airport just before 4pm, but turned back soon after.

“Shortly after departure, the flight crew of flight NZ125 travelling from Auckland to Melbourne encountered a minor technical issue with the aircraft,” said Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer, Captain David Morgan.

“Given its location, the decision has been made for the aircraft to return to Auckland, which is better equipped to assess the aircraft and get it back into service more quickly.”