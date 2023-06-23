Flight Radar 24 showing the flight path. Photo / Supplied

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Chicago was turned back after a fuel usage discrepancy was discovered just over an hour after departure.

Head of Flight Operations, Hugh Pearce said flight NZ26 returned as a precaution so it could undergo an engineering inspection

“Upon arrival our team assisted with accommodation, if customers required it. Our team is working on rebooking customers on the next available service.”

Unfortunately, Pearce said availability was limited so this could be over the next two to three days.

“Our teams are doing their best to get customers to their destination as soon as possible and we thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

This comes after two other Air New Zealand international flights were turned around this week.

On Thursday an Air New Zealand plane en route to Rarotonga was returned to Auckland shortly following takeoff after it was struck by lightning, the Herald understands.

Flight NZ942 turned around off the coast of Tāwharanui Peninsula in north Auckland after circling around about seven times.

The plane took off about 6am and started circling about 30 minutes into the flight.

On Monday a damaged pilot’s windscreen forced a plane headed to Japan to turn around miles above the Pacific Ocean.

Passengers on flight ANZ99, from Auckland to Tokyo, learnt their plane would have to go back to New Zealand as it passed near Vanuatu.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said flight NZ99 returned to Auckland so the plane could be repaired.

Morgan said aircraft windows are made of multiple layers to withstand any damage - but the plane had to return to Auckland as part of the airline’s standard operating procedure.

A passenger on the plane told the Herald a pilot made an in-flight announcement saying there was an issue with the aircraft which could only be fixed in Auckland.

“Getting turned around to go back home three hours in an eleven-hour flight is not ideal,” the passenger said.