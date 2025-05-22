Finance Minister unveils NZ Budget 2025, the end of an era as Smith & Caughey closes and Trump, Ramaphosa in heated Oval Office exchange.

An Air New Zealand flight was cancelled today after the plane collided with an airbridge at Brisbane Airport.

Flight NZ146 was scheduled to depart from the airport about 12.15pm for the two-and-a-half-hour flight to Auckland.

In an email sent to passengers, Air New Zealand said while pushing back from the gate, the aircraft made contact with the airbridge and required a thorough inspection by engineers.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the necessary checks and any resulting repairs cannot be completed in time for your flight today,” the email said.