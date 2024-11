An Air New Zealand flight was forced to complete a “go-around” at LAX airport in Los Angeles after a private jet took longer to move off the runway than expected.

An airline spokesperson said LAX Air Traffic Control requested that flight NZ6 Auckland to Los Angeles complete a standard “go-around” on arrival.

“An aircraft took longer to vacate the runway than anticipated.

“A go-around is not uncommon and no customers were disrupted because of the request.”