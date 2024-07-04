“The aircraft requires the anti-ice function inside one of its engines to be checked by our maintenance team,” Morgan said. “And doing so in Auckland rather than Hong Kong will ensure the aircraft can return to service much faster.

“This did not present a safety risk to passengers on board. Customers will be accommodated on the next available service and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Fenwick said the pilots told passengers over the public address system there was no risk to their safety and explained the apparent issue, quelling any fears he had when he noticed the plane making a sharp turn.

Air New Zealand flight NZ81 was forced to return to Auckland Airport on Thursday due to a fault in an engine. Photo / FlightAware

However, the issue appeared to have been known before the flight took off from Auckland, with Fenwick saying the flight was initially delayed due to problems with the engine.

“Then that all got cleared up, we got on the plane, then a few hours into the journey my younger brother was like, ‘look at the [in-flight tracking] maps, the plane’s going left’ and then everyone sort of looked around,” Fenwick said.

“About five minutes later we got an [announcement] saying there was no other option, we had to turn around because of the fault on the left wing [engine].”

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand confirmed the pilots jettisoned fuel. This made the plane light enough to land safely in Auckland, she said.

Fenwick said: “They [the pilots] explained that it was just a standard thing - and it sort of sprayed out over the wings.”

Fenwick was en route to Sri Lanka with his brother for a cricket tournament. He said it was lucky for them they were going a week early and was thankful his journey was not too badly disrupted.

The U-turn came just two days after Air New Zealand flight NZ289, bound for Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), was forced to return to Auckland around nine hours after departure due to an engine issue.

Air New Zealand flight NZ289 was forced to divert and return to Auckland Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo / FlightAware

The return was a proactive safety measure, Air NZ chief operating officer Alex Marren said.

“NZ289 from Auckland to Shanghai returned to Auckland this morning as a proactive safety measure due to one of the aircraft’s engines using more oil than usual,” he told the Herald.

“The decision was made to return to Auckland so the aircraft could be checked by our engineering team here to expedite repair.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.