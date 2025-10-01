He was too sick to fly home on the family’s scheduled return flight.

Lisa said that, despite medical documents confirming he was unfit to fly, Air NZ’s only options were for him to board the flight or pay $870 to change the tickets for the family.

The family chose to rebook, and the airline says they were offered “compassionate pricing”, which was “significantly” less than new flights would normally have cost.

Lisa told the Herald that Air NZ’s policy felt like the “polar opposite” of what it did during Covid-19.

“Their policy effectively says: Fly sick or lose your money,” she said.

The man’s partner said his condition worsened over a week and became so severe that medical staff had to administer IV fluids at his hotel.

Customer general manager Alisha Armstrong said the airline understood how distressing it could be to fall seriously ill while overseas, especially when it disrupted a family holiday.

“Our teams do everything they can to support customers in these difficult moments, including applying compassionate pricing where appropriate.

“In this case, the fees charged were significantly reduced from what normal fare rules would have required.”

Lisa said there was no concern from the airline about a potentially contagious person being on one of its flights.

“They were just totally focused on their policies and their terms, what they could and couldn’t do based on the Air New Zealand rules, opposed to logic.

“There was no logic applied at all.

“I think the thing that disturbed me most about it was the thought that I could be on a plane with someone like that on there, and that Air New Zealand would have encouraged that.

“Just what lack of empathy they had and how they were just so hardball on it.”

Armstrong said Air NZ strongly encouraged customers to hold comprehensive travel insurance.

“We never want anyone to feel pressured to fly when they are unwell, and we work with customers on alternative arrangements wherever possible.”

Lisa said the family had travel insurance.

Her partner was calling for a review of Air NZ’s rebooking policies in cases of documented medical illness, as well as stronger regulatory oversight to prevent airlines from profiting at the expense of passengers’ health and safety.

“I just kind of feel like it just a little bit illustrates that it’s all about making money rather than anything else,” Lisa said.

