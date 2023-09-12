Voyager 2023 media awards

Air New Zealand crew action prevents mid-air collision, investigation under way

NZ Herald
An investigation is under way after an Air New Zealand plane was forced to take action to avoid a mid-air collision with a smaller plane.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 28.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission launched an investigation saying an Air New Zealand Q300 passenger aircraft ZK-NES, flying from Whangārei to Auckland, was involved in the near-miss.

A Beech 76 Duchess aircraft ZK-JED, en route from Auckland to Whangārei, was the other plane involved, with both flights being on reciprocal tracks.

“A close proximity event occurred and the crew of ZK-NES took avoiding action.”

An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300, like the one pictured, was involved in the near-miss collision while on an Auckland to Whangārei flight. Photo / Grant Bradley
“There was no collision, no damage, and nobody was injured.”

The incident occurred near Brynderwyn, between Auckland and Whangārei.

The Herald has approached Air New Zealand for comment.

- More to come



