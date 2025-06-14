“They wanted to stay … Covid happened, and they couldn’t get [a visa],” Macwan said.

Rozar (left) and Rachna Christian were on Air India flight 171 when it crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing all but one British man. The married couple lived in Auckland for several years before moving to London.

The couple returned to India and later moved to London.

But they’d struggled with not being settled, especially as they planned to start a family soon.

“They wanted kids, they wanted to settle.”

It was sad the couple died before they got to “enjoy their life” in the way they had dreamed, Macwan said.

“They were too young to go.”

Part of the landing gear was among wreckage scattered across the crash site of Air India flight 171 in Ahmedabad. Photo / Siddharaj Solanki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rozar, her nephew through marriage to husband Danny Macwan, was “always happy, always smiling”.

“He was a family boy. He liked to spend time with us, and he loved to eat with us.”

His wife was “a lovely girl”, she said.

The couple had made a life in New Zealand after Rachna moved here in 2016 on a student visa, studying at the Imperial College of New Zealand, with Rozar joining her soon after.

He’d previously studied pharmacy in Britain and continued his studies in New Zealand. Both also worked part-time at a cleaning company.

Rachna and Rozar Christian, pictured on holiday in the South Island in 2021, were described by one friend as a "beautiful couple".

Kiwi friends were also mourning the couple, who were aged in their 30s.

“They were really nice, really genuine and good-hearted people,” said longtime friend Venisha Christian.

“It’s very hard to explain what happened. It’s so wrong.”

Another friend described the pair as a “beautiful couple”, who were known by many Aucklanders.

“They were going back to London after a visit to India when this tragedy struck.”

Macwan said her husband had travelled to India after hearing about the tragedy.

Family had provided DNA to officials to help identify Rachna and Rozar’s remains but had not received any news back, which was delaying funerals, she said.

“Nothing is decided yet on what to do next.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.