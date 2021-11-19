Air Chathams outlines Covid-19 travel requirements for regional routes

Air Chathams will be flying the Kāpiti-Auckland route again from mid-December.

While they kept themselves busy servicing the Chatham Islands with charter work connecting the Chatham Islands to Christchurch and Auckland, Air Chathams is looking forward to welcoming passengers back aboard their fleet on December 15.

However, travelling with Air Chathams will look a little different because of the new Covid-19 travel requirements.

In line with other airlines in New Zealand, Air Chathams will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for all travellers using their service.

This policy will be introduced as soon as New Zealand moves to the new Covid-19 protection framework.

"We've been busy connecting the Chatham Islands to Christchurch and Auckland and have picked up a huge amount of charter work because of the reduced domestic schedule, which has helped keep us afloat," said chief operating officer Duane Emeny.

"But we're absolutely looking forward to operating with passengers again."

With Christmas through to the end of January normally a quiet period with less business travel, travellers can expect a quiet service perfect for visiting friends and family over the break.

Customers will be expected to travel with a physical or digital copy of their Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates (CVCs).

If customers do not have a CVC they must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test from at least 72 hours prior to departure.

Air Chathams recognise that passengers departing the Chatham Islands may have difficulty in ascertaining proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours due to the isolation of the Chathams.

For these circumstances only, Air Chathams will accept proof of a negative Covid-19 test from seven days prior to departure.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a committed team that has assisted us through this very difficult time," said Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny.

"One hundred per cent of our permanent staff have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine and our family business is tracking to have a fully vaccinated workforce very soon."

Air Chathams is a company that was built on the foundation of supporting a remote, isolated island community to further develop into the thriving economy we see before us today.

Through grit and determination, they have been able to expand their services throughout other small regional towns to grow as a domestic New Zealand airline.

"Air Chathams' primary focus now is on the recovery of our North Island regional services.

"Tied to that is the need to keep our customers safe on Air Chathams flights and take all necessary steps to ensure the continuity of those services irrespective of regional alert level settings."

Air Chathams will have updates and information available on their website regarding implementation timelines and Covid-19 requirements for travel using their services.

The Kāpiti schedule is available online now with flights scheduled from December 15 onwards.