AI chatbots seducing lonely Kiwi teens as experts warn of risks

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
Eva De Jong talks to The Front Page about the rise in people turning to chatbots for companionship and even love.

Experts say lonely young people are being preyed upon by tech companies promising romantic connection through AI chatbots. A lack of regulation in New Zealand means currently children as young as 13 can spend hours on chatbot servers, such as ChatGPT, without warnings popping up to remind them they are

