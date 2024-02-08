Lincoln University student Jed McCready has received an On Farm Support Science Scholarship.

Six university students studying agriculture and science have been awarded scholarships in a government effort to boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the Government was committed to improving support and operating conditions for farmers and growers.

“We’re backing a range of initiatives to grow the capacity and capability of the primary industry advisory sector, which is vital to supporting farmers to adapt, change, and thrive.”

As part of that, McClay said the Government had awarded six scholarships, worth a total of $30,000, to students studying agricultural science or environmental science degrees.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, with revenue from food and fibre sector exports forecast to generate $54.3 billion in the year to June 30, 2024.”

Three Massey University students; Ffion White, Katya de Silva, and Nerissa Edwards, and three Lincoln University students; Jed McCready, Kate Sheehy, and Laura Heads have received the $5000 scholarships for the 2024 study year.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said 43 applications were received for the On-Farm Support Science Scholarships.

“It’s truly heartening to see both the number and calibre of applicants who applied for these scholarships,” Hoggard said.

“It is the first time they have been offered.”

Hoggard said the six successful scholarship recipients had a passion for food and fibre production and a genuine interest in joining the primary industries advisory sector.

“The coalition Government wants to ensure we make farming an attractive career option for young people again.

“Farmers and growers have had to navigate challenging conditions in recent years and the advisory sector plays an important role in supporting their success.”

Massey and Lincoln universities were chosen because they have well-established agricultural and horticultural science programmes with a long-standing tradition of producing primary sector advisers.



