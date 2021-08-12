Aggravated robbery at Napier dairy foiled by use of fog cannon

Hawke's Bay police have praised a Napier dairy owner's use of a fog cannon to deter a trio of robbers. Photo / Eastern District Police

A Napier dairy owner scared away a trio of would-be robbers, one of them armed, by activating a fog cannon.

Three people entered the dairy on Ellison Street just after 8pm on Monday night - one of them was armed.

The store owner activated the fog cannon and the offenders left the premises without taking anything, fleeing in a dark blue Mazda Demio which was located a short time later on Mason Ave.

Hawke's Bay Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Neale Saunders said the situation could have been a lot worse for the store.

"Thanks to some quick thinking and access to a fog cannon, property loss and potential injury has been avoided.

"Fog cannon technology is an excellent resource that's been proven time and time again to prevent theft."

Fog cannons work by rapidly releasing dense fog when an alarm is activated, making visibility poor and obscuring items in a room.

Saunders said there were currently 30 fog cannons installed at commercial premises throughout the Eastern District.

The Aggravated Robbery Initiative enables police to provide subsidies for the purchase of fog cannons, which typically cost about $4000, helping bring the price down to just $250.

Police assess whether a certain premises is eligible for a fog cannon subsidy based on the frequency of crime occurring at that address and in the area, Saunders explained.

Any further maintenance costs are the responsibility of the business receiving the device.

To date, police have distributed 912 fog cannons to at-risk premises nationwide and have a further 88 remaining.

Police along with the vendor, Focus Digital Security Solutions, will make contact with eligible businesses in due course.

Members of the public with more information about Monday night's attempted robbery are asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quote the file number 210810/9371.