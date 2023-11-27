RNZAF Hercules NZ7004 takes off for its final flight from RNZAF Base Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

After 55 years of continuous service RNZAF C-130 Hercules NZ7004 took off for its final flight around Aotearoa New Zealand from Base Auckland, Whenuapai late morning, yesterday.

The plane flew to Base Woodburne, where it will be officially retired, flying over Hamilton, New Plymouth, Ohakea, Masterton, Wellington and Blenheim before reaching its final destination.

C-130 Hercules aircraft have been in service since the mid-1960s. Photo / Dean Purcell

Starting in 2024, the C-130H fleet will be gradually replaced with five new C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes with a 40m wingspan and weighing in at 34 tonnes.

In 2020, the New Zealand Government signed a $1.5 billion deal for the new aircraft, a simulator and crew training and all five are on the production line.

The first aircraft is fully built with its engines and systems installed, and testing has begun. New Zealanders can expect to see the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft touchdown in New Zealand next year.

Flight NZ7004 did a final tour of the motu before being retired at Base Woodburne. Photo / Dean Purcell

The current C-130H fleet dates back to 1965 and has been a faithful servant over the years assisting with humanitarian relief and peace keeping as well as combat missions. The versatile aircraft have been deployed for passenger and cargo movement, aero-medical evacuation, support to Antarctica New Zealand and special operations.

The agility of the C-130H (NZ) Hercules aircraft means it can be seen operating in the cold of Antarctica one week and the heat of the tropics the next.