An Affco meatworking plant failed to follow its own safety rules in a case which led to a cleaner becoming impaled on a meat hook, a court has found.
Jason Matahiki was working as a night cleaner at Affco NZ's plant at Rangiuru, south of Te Puke, when his head was "penetrated by one of the prongs of a suspended hook".
A judgment - which found Affco guilty of breaching health and safety laws - said the hook went into Mr Matahiki's head "above and behind his left ear, before the point of the hook exited immediately to the left of his left eye".
"Mr Matahiki was carried, suspend on the hook, for a very short distance before his screams alerted a work mate to hit the emergency stop button for the chain."
Judge Peter Rollo was to have sentenced Affco this week but the hearing has now been delayed until April 20. Mr Matahiki - who testified in the case - had no recollection of the accident, said the judge.
Affco defended the charge under the Health and Safety in Employment Act,. saying the accident was Mr Matahiki's fault. Instead, Judge Rollo found: "There were critical company failures."