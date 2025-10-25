Advertisement
Updated

Advertising Standards Authority clears New World ad accused of belittling men

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A complainant said the clear implication is that men are incompetent and unable to cook, and resort to lying about it. Video / Foodstuffs

A “light-hearted” supermarket campaign has been labelled belittling to men, painting them as “incompetent and unable to cook”.

The New World “Meat the Parents” advert has drawn criticism from a viewer who said the advertisement denigrates men based on their gender.

The Advertising Standards Authority has dismissed the complaint,

