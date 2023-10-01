Adventure Forest in Glenbervie has been permanently closed.

Whangārei’s Adventure Forest is now permanently closed after husband-and-wife duo Francoise and Francois Saparelli attempted to pass on the baton to no avail.

The spot has been a hub for those seeking an adrenaline rush since 2007 thanks to the pair, who are still holding on to hope that someone may turn up to “pick up the torch at the 11th hour”.

The Saparellis said the time came a few years ago to pass on the business to someone who would “bring the energy” they would lack “sooner or later”.

“Several business brokers and agents have been involved for two years in finding the right person - unfortunately, it hasn’t been conclusive. We have also directly approached our industry peers, to no avail,” they said.

Adventure Forest has been a favourite spot for visitors and locals alike for around 16 years.

“So far, no viable successor has shown up, and, very sadly, we are now winding up the business. For obvious safety reasons, the equipment is being dismantled.”

Adventure Forest was designed and built by the pair and has been a popular spot ever since. Travellers and locals alike enjoyed the opportunity to play among the treetops for over 16 years, with 24 zip lines and over 100 challenging activities to choose from.

It was a chosen spot for local schools, Scouts, Girl Guides and businesses, particularly well-known for its ability to encourage team-building.

The pair described operating Adventure Forest as a “fantastic journey” for all, including visitors and staff.

They said rumours there were issues with the trees or forestry company were entirely untrue, and instead thanked Matariki Forest for their “ongoing support”.

“We pride ourselves [on having] operated the activity without any serious harm incident since day one. Until the end, the equipment has been regularly maintained and replaced according to best industry standards, and all required inspections and safety audits have been carried out successfully.”

They described it as “heartbreaking” to have to advise customers that advance pre-bookings over the next few months would no longer go ahead.

They also said up until their last days, booking enquiries kept coming in large numbers.

“There is still hope that a keen and skilled entrepreneur will turn up and pick up the torch at the 11th hour. We’d be delighted,” they said.

The hope is that sooner or later, someone will bring a new Adventure Forest to the area, whether in Glenbervie or not, with “more thrills and fun, fresh ideas and with a proper Kiwi accent”, they said.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said Adventure Forest has created “lots of great memories for locals and visitors” and had generated incomes, built the profile of the area and added to the economy.

“It is always sad to see the district lose a well-loved, well-organised and professional business,” he said.

“I wish the Adventure Forest family every success as they move on from this project, and I look forward to seeing what will pop up to fill this gap in coming years.”

Where to get your adventure fix in Northland

Your school holiday plans may be slightly thwarted at the news of Adventure Forest closing, but there are still plenty of options to explore in Northland where you can still get your adventure fix.

Adrenaline Adventure Park

This is the largest inflatable waterpark in New Zealand, located on 80 hectares of countryside in Ruatangata West. Based on the pristine Lake Edwin, a 120,000-square metre man-made lake, you can slip and slide, jump, dive and climb to your heart’s content. Located at 27 Hukerenui Road, Whangārei.

Xtreme Jet Bay of Islands

A trip around the beautiful Bay of Islands can be made exhilarating if you undertake said trip on a jet boat travelling at speeds of up to 80 kilometres an hour. If that’s up your alley, check out the Xtreme Jet Bay of Islands. The 30-minute ride will be full of twists, turns, spins and a definite adrenaline rush.

Waipū Caves glow worm tours

Slow it down a bit and venture underground to one of Northland’s most incredible natural wonders - Waipū Caves. Enjoy an hour-long guided tour, during which you’ll witness glow worms and incredible formations.

Heads Up Adventures

New Zealand’s only monster scooters can be found at Heads Up Adventures in Whangārei. Choose from eight different tracks that suit a range of ages and abilities. It’s an eco-friendly activity too, as the scooters are non-motorised. The spot is also home to forest paintball and a range of mountain biking tracks.

