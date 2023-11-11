Jim Kingi, who won the hearts of thousands on TikTok, died peacefully on Friday surrounded by whānau. Photo / The Hui/Newshub

His journey living with dementia was lovingly shared with the world through a series of videos that showed his daily life with his whānau who cared for him, including beautiful moments such as him enjoying an impromptu dance with his mokopuna.

“Our Pāpā Jimmy Kingi gained his wings today at 12.30pm. He fought a good fight and passed peacefully in his home surrounded by so much love and all his whānau,” Kingi’s whānau said.

“Loving husband of Erita. Devoted father to Patrick, Arron, Misa and Roydon. Bestest Papa to James and Sharne, Mahaki, Maia, Kahurangi Haami, Thomas, Paris, Wharehuia, Manaaki, Tuterangiwhiu, and Azaria. Papa koro to Te Rawhiti and our puku pēpi still to arrive.”

He will be taken to Kauaetangohia Marae in Whangaparāoa Cape Runaway on Monday with his nehu on Tuesday.

“All are welcome to come celebrate Pāpā's life with us.”