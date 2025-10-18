Advertisement
Adam Brook sentenced for sexual violation of Canterbury teenage girl

Al Williams
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Adam Brook was sentenced to two years and three months' imprisonment on charges of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

WARNING: This story discusses sexual offending and may be distressing for some readers

A young woman has addressed an older man who sexually violated her, telling him through tears how his actions continue to haunt her.

She has recurring nightmares, wakes up screaming and crying, and has changed in

