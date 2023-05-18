Kiwi acting icon Sam Neill. Photo / Supplied

The business card of Two Paddocks vineyard manager Jacqui Murphy says the company has been “in the cheering-up business since 1993″. On Tuesday the vineyard fulfilled that promise with a hefty donation to Dunstan Hospital.

Two Paddocks owner, and actor, Sir Sam Neill said the hospital was a great asset to the region.

“This is in thanks for their recent tender care of myself and their ongoing care to so many of our family and friends. They are a great asset for our region and we are happy to help, just as they help so many,” he said.

Last year, Sam Neill was knighted in recognition of his 'outstanding contribution to film'. Photo / Facebook

The Two Paddocks Wine Club raised $15,500 with an auction and Givealittle page. Two Paddocks matched the fundraising total.

Murphy said it was an easy decision to make the hospital the recipient of the donation.

When they discussed the options everyone had someone they loved who had been cared for at the hospital. Her father had had treatment there during Covid and the staff were wonderful, she said.

The money would be used to buy new equipment for the day/chemotherapy unit at Dunstan Hospital, including new treatment chairs and a platelet mixer.

Day unit co-ordinator Carmen Johnson said as well as 80-90 chemotherapy patients each month, the unit treated people with other conditions, ranging from neurology to rheumatology, who needed infusions.

The unit reduced travel to Dunedin and for some people it meant they could carry on working while having treatment, she said.

Central Otago Health Services chief executive Kathy de Luc said Dunstan Hospital was a small community-owned service providing rural health services to more than 35,000 people across Central Otago and Wanaka.

“We are very grateful to Two Paddocks and Sam for this fundraising initiative.”

In March Neill said he had been having chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with stage 3 T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Earlier this month he said he had been in remission for more than nine months. He was filming a movie in Australia at present, he said.



