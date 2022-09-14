Acting High Commissioner, Shannon Austin talks to media. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand's acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has juggled an unconventional first week in her role with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shannon Austin addressed New Zealand media today during a press conference and said Kiwis were "deeply saddened by the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II ... As Queen of New Zealand, her majesty was loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service."

"This is a very busy and momentous time for the High Commission, but also a very sad time," she said.

Formerly Deputy High Commissioner, Austin has been in the job for a week as acting High Commissioner after the departure of Bede Corry, whose replacement has yet to be announced.

Acting New Zealand High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Shannon Austin addressing New Zealand media at the High Commission in London. Photo / NZME

"It is an incredible honour to have these responsibilities and I feel very humbled to have had these experiences ... but it is quite nerve-wracking, I want to put New Zealand's best foot forward," she said.

"When you join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a diplomat, you expect to be put in these kind of positions - it goes with the job".

Earlier in the week, an invitation was sent to the 14 Commonwealth realm high commissioners and their partners to meet with the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

"I was able to offer the condolences of the people and Government of New Zealand in person to his majesty the King and her majesty the Queen consort, which they greatly appreciated," said Austin.

"We spoke about his numerous trips to New Zealand and those of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth which they have very fond memories of," she said.

In his moment of grief, King Charles III spared a thought for New Zealanders struggling through the country's most recent wave of Omicron and floods.

"He was aware we have had a bit of an Omicron wave and some severe flooding, so he just asked how New Zealanders were feeling after all of that," said Austin.

King Charles III spared a thought for Kiwis impacted by the most recent wave of Omicron and flooding during his moment of grief. Photo / AP

"We have to keep reminding ourselves that he has lost his mum and is also having to do all of his duties which must be really tough," she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford, Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, and Kiingi Tūheitia are among some of the several prominent New Zealanders who will arrive in London on Thursday ahead of the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey next week.