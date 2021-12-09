Act leader David Seymour on his biggest mistake in 2021

The ACT Party leader David Seymour on his biggest mistake of 2021. Video / AM Show

Act leader David Seymour has spoken about how believing a Jacinda Ardern announcement led him to rack up a $3000 bill.

The AM Show host Ryan Bridge asked the Act leader on Tuesday what his biggest mistake of the year had been.

It didn't take long for Seymour to think of the answer.

"When Jacinda said we were having a short and sharp lockdown, I believed her and I left my car at the short-term carpark at Auckland airport," he said.

"The bill was almost $3000 but I just want to tell you I didn't put it on the taxpayer. Auckland International Airport Ltd thankfully waived the bill for people stuck in that situation because really, in hindsight, it was silly to believe Jacinda about it being short and sharp," Seymour added. "So, sorry if you're a shareholder, but that was the biggest mistake I made [this year]."

The country entered level 4 on August 17 after the case of Delta was found in Auckland.

"I say to Kiwis, do what you have done before," the Prime Minister said at the time. "We want to be short and sharp rather than light and long. We have seen what happened in Sydney and we don't want that experience here. If we all comply, it lifts our chances of getting out of this earlier."

For Aucklanders, it ended up being the longest lockdown, lasting more than 100 days.