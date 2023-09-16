Police responded to reports of a woman acting threateningly towards a person on The Strand on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a woman acting threateningly towards a person on The Strand on Wednesday evening.

One person has been arrested and a knife seized following threatening behaviour towards a member of the public on The Strand in Whakatāne’s CBD.

Police responded to reports of a woman acting threateningly towards a person on The Strand around 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 13.

No one was injured in the incident and a 41-year-old woman was taken into custody.

She is facing multiple charges of shoplifting and charges including possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine possession and disorderly behaviour.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court, on Tuesday, September 19.