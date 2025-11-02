The decision was also made without PSA consultation, which is “clearly required” under the collective agreement.
The PSA’s national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons, said ACC has “ridden roughshod” over its legal obligations under the collective agreement, and completely ignored the views of workers by taking this unilateral step.“
“Flexible working arrangements are a win-win for employers and workers and in many cases, ACC had advertised this flexible work as a benefit of working at ACC.”
She said ACC employees deserve existing legal arrangements to be upheld, and to be consulted on changes that will “significantly impact” their working lives.
The PSA asks the Authority to require ACC to suspend the new rule to take effect from December 1 this year, and instead begin a proper consultation.
“This is not the behaviour we expect from any public sector employer when the obligations spelt out in collective agreements are crystal clear.
“The collective also requires ACC to promote and maintain mutual trust and co-operation between ACC and its staff.”
About 1200 ACC workers joined the mega strike last month.
“ACC needs to hear their voice,” Fitsimons said.
“Fix the culture problems, reverse the decision on working from home, and come back to bargaining with a fair pay offer.”