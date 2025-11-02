The PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working-from-home rules on staff. Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by George Novak.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

ACC restriction on working from home prompts legal action by union

The PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working-from-home rules on staff. Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by George Novak.

The PSA union has filed legal action against the Accident Compensation Corporation over changes to staff working from home arrangements.

The case in the Employment Relations Authority, comes as the PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working from home rules on staff.

On October 7, ACC told staff they’d be required to work from their office three days a week, up from two.

PSA said this came to a “significant change to ACC’s Remote Working Policy, and is in breach of existing agreements between staff and ACC”.

The union received “less than an hour’s notice of the decision”.