Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

ACC restriction on working from home prompts legal action by union

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working-from-home rules on staff. Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by George Novak.

The PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working-from-home rules on staff. Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by George Novak.

The PSA union has filed legal action against the Accident Compensation Corporation over changes to staff working from home arrangements.

The case in the Employment Relations Authority, comes as the PSA claims ACC breached its collective agreement by failing to consult the union before imposing new working from home rules

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save