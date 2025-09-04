Advertisement
Academic Mike Joy apologises for ‘hanging’ dairy CEOs comment

RNZ
2 mins to read

Freshwater advocate Dr Mike Joy has said his comments were inappropriate and out of order.

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

A Victoria University of Wellington academic has apologised after making public comments suggesting dairy industry leaders should be hanged.

Dr Mike Joy, a senior research fellow at the university and a freshwater advocate, took to LinkedIn last month to suggest the

