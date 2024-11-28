Robert made out seven wills. The one in force at the time of his death made no provision for his children.
The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed their appeal, ruling no fiduciary relationship existed at the time he put the assets into a trust.
The trust benefitted a long-standing friend’s family, excluding his own children.
The adult children of a man who abused and tormented them when they were young have lost a last-ditch legal bid to gain access to $700,000 worth of his assets, which he left in trust to another family when he died.
In unanimously dismissing the appeal, the Supreme Court held up the earlier findings of the Court of Appeal.
These were that while Robert was in breach of his “fiduciary duty” by sexually and physically assaulting his daughter and sons when they were children, this did not mean they were entitled to the assets he left behind when he died.
It was found that Robert’s fiduciary duty to his offspring ended when he ceased to have caregiving responsibilities to them.
This was most likely when they each left home as teenagers, and certainly by the time they became adults.
“Those assets were, in law, Robert’s to dispose of as he pleased,” the Supreme Court justices said.
“Whatever moral claims the appellants had to those assets, Robert did not hold them as a fiduciary for them.”
From 2001 to 2005 Robert prepared seven wills, in which initially $25,000 was to be left to each of his children.
However, over the years, changes were made to the wills until in 2014 Robert set up a trust to protect his assets in the event he became ill and to “prevent any of his family from chasing” his assets.
Robert, as well as Phillipa’s daughter’s partner, were trustees. The beneficiaries of the trust include Phillipa’s three children and her grandchildren who were secondary beneficiaries.
Robert gifted his home and some shares to the trust, taking its total value to about $700,000.
In 2016 he executed his final will, in which Alice, Barry and Cliff were not included as beneficiaries.
