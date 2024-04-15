The Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty team celebrate their fundraising milestone.

Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty has reached the top notch of its fundraising goals and is celebrating hitting the $3 million mark.

After years of fundraising, grants, donations and sponsorship, Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty can now begin the process to build the family-style house.

The Abbeyfield house site is in Wills Rd, Katikati. It will cater for 14 residents, providing affordable rental accommodation for people over 65 with limited means.

The team have been marking off their progress on a thermometer sign set up outside the Talisman Hotel in Katikati.

Abbeyfield New Zealand executive Susan Jenkins said this meant a further $280,000 now needed to be raised.

“While there are still some funds to raise, we are almost there,” she said. “We commend Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty for its active fundraising campaign, which has been instrumental in progressing this project.”

Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty chairwoman Carole Parker said it was exciting to be nearing the goal of getting an Abbeyfield house built, and the final stage of the fundraising campaign would now be launched.

Front and back view plans of Abbeyfield WBOP designed by Gravity Architecture.

Carole said the Abbeyfield house was badly needed because there was a lack of affordable and suitable rental housing for older people with limited means in Katikati.

“This house will be an ideal solution for our community. It will be a place where residents can maintain their independence, but live in a supportive, caring environment. They can build social connections and live healthier, more active lives,” she said.

Upcoming events and activities are under way — they include an opportunity for people to sponsor a garden stake created by local artists that would form part of the landscaping for the house. People could sponsor a stake for a donation of $5000 or more.

The Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty site in Wills Rd, Katikati.





The Abbeyfield housing model

The model is often likened to flatting for older people. Residents live independently, with their own studio room with en-suite, and come together to share meals prepared by a housekeeper/cook. They live like a family, sharing communal living areas.

Abbeyfield houses have been in New Zealand since 1992, and 14 houses are operating in New Zealand. They are self-funding once established, with the rent covering operating costs. Each house is managed by a local Abbeyfield committee made up of volunteers. The volunteers’ contribution ensures the rent remains affordable and the residents are well supported.

The first Abbeyfield house was set up in the UK.















