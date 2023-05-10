A former Abbey Caves tour guide says just two to three millimeters of rain would normally see trips into the caves cancelled for fear of flash flooding.

A Year 11 boy disappeared after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, ran into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves near Whangārei.

Search and rescue teams recovered the missing student’s body last night.

A local cave enthusiast, who the Herald agreed not to name, spoke about his experience leading groups of young people through the caves.

“Pretty much the big question, what it keeps coming back to is just why?

“If it’s raining as you’re going... it’s common sense... it’s just one of those things you do not do if it’s raining.

“There’s only one way in and one way out.”

The Whangārei Boys High School group was inside the “canyon-like” Organ Cave when floodwaters hit shortly before 10.30am as heavy rain moved through the region.

“If I was in their shoes, taking a group, my first thing would have been [asking] has it rained in at least the last 48 hours and even if it’s been two or three mm, I just wouldn’t even risk it,” the guide said.

“Because obviously, rain goes down as far as it can and caves are lower than the ground. It’s a bit emotional, personally I feel, excuse the language, but pissed off.

“It definitely could have been avoided... full stop by just speaking up and saying, ‘No, I don’t feel comfortable’.”

Flowers left at the entrance to Abbey Caves in Whangarei after the death of a student from Whangārei Boys High School. Photo / Michael Craig

The Abbey Caves are prone to flash flooding, according to the Whangārei District Council website. Yesterday’s rainfall flooded the area, turning small streams into rivers.

“I understand now that there was supposed to go rock climbing, which then got deferred to this activity... why did something below ground still get allowed to happen?” The guide said.

The man has previously guided several school groups through the caves but hasn’t been inside the caves in the last three to four years.

“It’s not a large cave, like with a group of say that size that went in yesterday, it could take an hour [in] and an hour or so back, so two and a half hours [total].”

Access to the three caves is over a steep wooden stile and down a series of box steps, paths which become muddy and slippery after rain.

“The narrowest part is walking through a normal hallway in a house, the biggest part, you could probably put three-quarters of a normal three-bedroom house inside... it’s quite spacious.

“I wouldn’t say it’s claustrophobic like you’re not crawling on your chest. I would say the Oregon Cave, which was the one in question yesterday, I would happily take the beginner in there.”

To access Organ Cave, people must climb down large rocks and boulders and a torch is needed to be able to see within its limestone walls.

“The feel [inside the cave] is definitely cold, it’s damp,” the guide explained.

“It’s open to everyone, but it’s definitely not an advanced cave.”

A detailed risk assessment plan was completed by the school which acknowledged that caves were “prone to flooding” in heavy rain.

The plans include having an instructor check the weather leading up to the trip and check water levels before the trip if there has been rain.

“Postpone trip if water levels may be too high,” the strategy said.

A detailed protocol was listed if an individual lost, it said the group should “establish who is lost and when they were last seen”.

“Stay as group and back track to the last point where they were seen. If you are unable to locate the lost person, instructors to take rest of group out of cave and raise the alarm to get assistance from search and rescue.”

The plan shows five groups were scheduled to visit the caves between May 8 and 15.

The Whangārei District Council website notes the Organ Cave entrance is dangerous due to a roof fall and there are risks from rapidly rising water.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo acknowledged yesterday that the caves are on council land and are not staffed.

Cocurullo described the caves as a natural wilderness area open for all to visit, with signs explaining the history, nature and dangers of the caves at the site.