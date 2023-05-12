By Jordan Dunn and Lucy Xia of RNZ

The funeral of a Whangārei Boys’ High School student who died during a caving trip earlier this week will take place on Sunday.

Year 11 student Karnin Ahorangi Petera was swept away after being trapped in a cave that rapidly filled with water while on a class trip with 14 other students.

WorkSafe and police investigations into the incident are under way.

Through family spokeswoman Angela Young, the whānau said Karnin had been returned home and was lying in state at Paa Te Ora Marae in Te Karae.

“The whānau wish to thank everyone for their love, kindness and support at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, some parents are calling for a temporary halt on outdoor school trips following Karnin’s death.

But others say they would like to see the details released from the WorkSafe investigation before making significant changes to outdoor education protocols.

The school had a risk assessment done for the trip that stated Abbey Caves were “prone to flooding” in heavy rain.

A rāhui sign and flowers at the entrance to the Abbey Caves track. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It recommended postponing the trip if water levels were too high.

The trip went ahead despite Northland being under a MetService orange rain warning on Tuesday and the night before.

One parent whose son goes to Whangārei Boys’ High School said he will not feel it is safe for his son to take part in any outdoor trips in the meantime.

“My wife and I are very concerned ... certainly about any outdoor activities that involve the boys … certainly caving, abseiling, rock climbing, camp.”

He said the school should pause outdoor trips while the investigations are ongoing.

“You’d have to argue there’s been a lack in the protocols, or at least the systems involved, and what led to this, that needs to be addressed before they can do anything else like this.”

Another parent who also does not want to be named said she would be cautious about sending her son, who is in Year 9, on any outdoor trips.

“You sort of expect that they’ll be safe, and taken care of, but I’ll just be a bit more wary of it in the future.”

A parent whose son is in the same year as the group of students who went on the trip said she wants more reassurance from the school.

She said there could have been more “communications, emails, [and] talk with the students”.

She said she would like to see the school put some interim safety measures in place to put parents at ease, as the investigation could take a long time.

Emergency services at Abbey Caves in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Boys’ High School’s board has been approached for comment but has not yet responded.

Meanwhile, others said they hope the reaction to the tragedy would not constrain the future of outdoor education.

David, whose son goes to Whangārei Boys’ High School, said he still has confidence in teachers and would not want his son to stop experiencing outdoor trips in the meantime.

“They definitely need to keep going ahead.”

Te Tai Tokerai Principals Association president Pat Newman, who is also the principal of a primary school that Karnin attended, said it is a deeply sad time for the country.

“All are hurting,” he said.

But Newman adds that he hopes outdoor education will continue to be protected in a way that does not restrict children from valuable experience.

“I am also very, very wary, and hopefully it won’t happen, that the hundreds of thousands of children and students who every year partake in outdoor education, which is crucial to us in NZ, are not suddenly rope-tied because something has gone wrong at this stage.

“Outdoor education is an absolute crucial aspect of a child’s development and though I’m extremely sad, as is every other person in New Zealand, that this has happened, I would hate us to react without knowing the full facts and details.”

When asked whether principals of schools in Northland have been discussing a review of outdoor education policies, he said questions and comments on the incident should wait for another time.

“I would call upon all the comments about blame to be left to when the experts in outdoor education, experts in work and safety have time to sit down in calmer situations and find out what the true facts are.”

Andy Mouat, principal of Whangārei’s Excellere College in Whangārei, said his Christian school has been praying for the students and families affected.

Mouat said he can not speculate on what the recommendations of the investigations would be, but adds he does not want to see students in New Zealand “wrapped up in cotton wool” as a result of a risk-averse culture towards outdoor education.

He said the memories students get from outdoor education are what make the country’s education unique.

Mouat said the students and educators across Whangārei are closely connected, which makes tragedies like this one particularly difficult for everyone.