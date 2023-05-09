Emergency services at the scene of Abbey Caves where a school trip has turned into a rescue mission. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rescue crews have suspended the search for a missing student who was swept away while on a class trip in the Abbey Caves near Whangārei.

Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Fire and Emergency, and police have been searching for the unaccounted Whangārei Boys’ High School student this afternoon since reports were initially received at about 10.26am.

The search will be suspended at about 5pm, police said.

“We can now confirm the group was made up of seventeen people in total,” police added. “Fourteen students and two adults make up the group of those who are accounted for.”

The search is expected to resume at first light tomorrow and a cordon will remain in place this evening and overnight.

Superintendent Tony Hill, the Northland District Commander, said this missing student was a “tragic incident and we understand many will be impacted by what has happened today.”

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the unaccounted for student and Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support have measures in place to look after them.”

Whangārei Boys’ High School is also being supported by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incident Team.

Hill said police will not be speculating on what has occurred while this incident is still unfolding.

The principal of the Northland school has promised a full investigation into the ordeal.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith has spoken out five hours after the Year 11 student went missing at Abbey Caves in Whangārei amid torrential weather.

Questions about why the school went out despite weather warnings still remain unanswered.

Gilbert-Smith said described the event as “hugely upsetting” for her school.

Emergency services at Abbey Caves in Whangārei, where a student is still missing. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An inflatable rescue boat has been brought in to help with the search for the missing student. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She said an Outdoor Education class was on a caving trip when they “encountered a severe weather event”.

“A full and comprehensive investigation of this situation will occur,” Gilbert-Smith said.

“But for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required.”

Gilbert-Smith said the current focus was on supporting whānau, staff and students involved as well as the wider school community with help from iwi and other agencies.

“My thoughts and aroha are with all concerned, especially the whānau of the young person who is missing.”

An aunt of the boy still missing has called for prayers from the community to help find her “lost” nephew.

The boy’s father was earlier seen today arriving at the caves, looking visibly upset. Another person there thought to be whānau, comforted him with a lengthy hug.

The chairman of the school’s board, Andrew Carvell, told Stuff Gilbert-Smith had notified him about the incident this morning and the school’s thoughts were with the family.

”It’s a very traumatic situation for [those] involved. We’re hoping for a positive outcome ... We anticipate there are going to be questions. I think those questions are reasonable questions to ask.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned about the events at Abbey Caves today.”

“Our hearts go out to all those involved.”

Talking to RNZ’s Checkpoint tonight, the mayor would not be drawn on whether it was appropriate for the school to take students to the cave today when bad weather was predicted.

”Look, that’s not something that I can really comment on. At the end of the day this is something the school really needs to go through and discuss with the families.”

He said the caves were not staffed.

”They are a natural wilderness area open for all to visit. To the best of our knowledge we have not had a situation like this at the caves before.

“Whenever an event like this occurs, in any environment, multiple organisations are involved in investigations. We will be taking part to identify any areas for change.”In the meantime, our thoughts go out to everyone involved.”

Abbey Caves is prone to flash flooding, according to the Whangārei District Council website. Today’s rainfall has flooded the area, turning small streams into rivers.

To access Organ Cave, people must climb down some large rocks and boulders and a torch is needed to be able to see within its limestone walls.

A specialist cave rescue team and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) have been brought in by Police Land Search and Rescue as well as a police dog handler.

Cordons are in place on both sides of Abbey Caves Rd to stop people from accessing the site.

Ambulances and firefighters were also at the caves.

Students from the Outdoor Education class were taken back to school where they received further medical treatment and were reunited with anxious parents waiting outside the main building.

Police and school staff earlier stopped motorists at the Western Hills Dr entrance and turned anyone away without a legitimate reason for being on site.

A small group of people believed to be parents of the students involved were gathered outside the main building, where the atmosphere appeared tense. Very little was said between the group.

The group were in Organ Cave at Abbey Caves, pictured, when they got into trouble. Photo / File

Gilbert-Smith said her school would be open on Wednesday to help maintain a sense of routine for staff and students, for whom support would be available.












