Stolen car set alight at Tui Park in Beachhaven. Video- Andy Jaquet. Video / Andy Jaquet

Firefighters spent over half an hour fighting a car set ablaze in Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

Andy Jaquet lives metres away from Tui Park where a car was set alight.

Jaquet was alerted to the incident around 3.20am when his dog, Bill began barking.

“When I looked outside, I saw what appeared to be a bright light. Later on, I realised it was a car set ablaze.

“It was pretty intense. We were very lucky there had been some wet weather otherwise the area where the fire was lit would have all gone up in flames.”

An abandoned car was set alight at Tui Park, Beachhaven, this morning. Photo / Andy Jaquet

The car was stuck on the walkway in the park, Jaquet said.

“Firefighters were here within eight minutes and took five minutes to get it under control. They had to cut the barrier to get the car out. Afterwards, police came, about eight officers, and then the two trucks to take the car away.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire engine responded to the incident, and firefighters were on the scene for 40 minutes.

Jaquet said that had his dog not barked, the fire would have turned bad fast.

“There are about six houses pretty close to where the fire is.”

A police spokesperson said at about 3.45am officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near Gazelle Ave, Beach Haven.

“There are no reports of injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the wider circumstances of what has occurred.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our 105 phone service, or online using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230118/5921.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”







