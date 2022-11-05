Voyager 2022 media awards
Death with a view: Man’s unlikely request as NZ marks a year of legal euthanasia

Isaac Davison
By
10 mins to read
A moonless night earlier this year, a car was parked at a beach and a doctor was kneeling at the open front door, while a passenger was dying. Photo / Supplied

On a moonless night earlier this year, a car was parked at a beach and a doctor was kneeling at the open front door.

In the front seat, his patient was dying, quietly.

The

