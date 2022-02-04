A 'very different' Waitangi Day as ceremonies go virtual for first time

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern taking part in normal activities at Waitangi previously. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It will be a Waitangi Day as never before on Sunday, with the Treaty grounds closed because of the Omicron outbreak and ceremonies going online.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has kept her promise of returning to Waitangi each year, travelling there last month to pre-record her prayer and speech.

It was that fateful trip alongside Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro (first wāhine Māori to hold the position), who also pre-recorded her address, that saw them become close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case. They have both tested negative.

Her address and a pōwhiri will be broadcast alongside those of iwi and other political leaders on TV3 from 7 to 10am on Sunday.

Ardern will be in Wellington for the day and will not attend any public events because of Covid restrictions.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ardern said closure of the Treaty grounds did not stop the Government from taking stock of its commitments.

The Government was constantly striving to be a better partner, and through the pandemic response had worked closely with Māori, she said.

Christopher Luxon will have his first address at Waitangi as National Party leader held virtually, although he wasn't invited to take part in the virtual pōwhiri.

He will be spending the day at a service on the North Shore in Auckland.

Luxon told the Herald under his leadership he wanted to build on the "proud record" his party had with Māori.

He referenced the work on Treaty settlements, particularly under Chris Finlayson which saw the groundbreaking Tūhoe and Whanganui River settlements, along with setting up Whānau Ora and other social investment models.

Omicron outbreak forces ceremonies normally held in person at Treaty grounds to take place online. Photo / Getty Images

On Friday morning he met with the Iwi Chairs Forum for the first time, shortly after the Prime Minister and other Government ministers, alongside senior Māori MP Dr Shane Reti.

"The meeting was about building on that work, but showing we have more work to do in the party. There is a desire in the party to build relationships with iwi leaders and broader Māoridom, a need to understand before being understood."

Hūhana Lyndon, CEO of Forum hosts Te Poari o Ngātiwai, said the chairs appreciated the meeting with Luxon and Reti, and hoped to see them both out in the regions more.

The forum had its annual strategy hui this week and were able to relay issues of concern to the Prime Minister and ministers on Friday.

Over the past several years Lyndon said the relationship between Māori and the Crown had improved, but there remained issues particularly in the tikanga and constitutional spaces.

The major issues for Māori looking ahead included housing aspirations, reforms to the Resource Management Act and the Covid response.

Lyndon said they appreciated the speed of getting resources into Māori health and social services, and working more closely in partnership through the response.

"The key message in this pandemic is we are all in this together and need to seek ways of iwi, Māori health providers and DHBs working together and breaking down barriers to access and support."

Despite not being able to have meetings through the week as usual in and around Waitangi, Lyndon said they kept close relations with the ministers and would be following up on issues with them.

The Government's most senior Māori minister, Kelvin Davis, responsible for Te Arawhiti, Māori-Crown Relations, said this year was "very different" without the Government having spent the week in Te Tai Tokerau engaging with people.

He would be spending the day in Russell.

"[Waitangi Day] is not just one day but all year, working as Government to ensure we do honour the Treaty .

"We can always do better. The big thing is it is not just Te Arawhiti, but all government departments and agencies doing what they have to do to honour promises made in the Treaty."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said it would be the first in many years with her whānau she had not been in Te Tai Tokerau.

"Instead we plan to spend the day together as an extended whānau in our community and in nature, remembering our loved ones who have come before us and acknowledging their role in keeping us connected to our whakapapa and our privilege of being tangata whenua.

"We know Te Tiriti is a path to building a society where everyone has what they need to live good lives and in harmony with the natural world that sustains us. I look forward to when it is safe to travel to Waitangi again. Being there is a truly special experience for everyone in Aotearoa."

Fellow co-leader James Shaw said he would be spending the weekend with his family at home in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington).

Act Party leader David Seymour said his caucus was meeting over the weekend and would be reflecting on a "very successful year" and problems New Zealanders needed answers on for 2022.

Te Pāti Māori did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

The virtual broadcast on Sunday would begin with a flag-raising ceremony and anthem, followed by a pōwhiri with traditional speeches and addresses.

The annual commemorations normally attract more than 30,000 people.

Trust chairman Pita Tipene said he was pleased some of the special activities normally held in person where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was first signed could still be observed, albeit virtually.