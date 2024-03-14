Geothermal activity outside motel on Whakaue St in Rotorua. Video / Laura Smith

Geothermal bore users found themselves without hot water this morning after scheduled maintenance resulted in bubbles and steam billowing from a motel driveway.

Ambassador Thermal Motel manager Johns Jose told Local Democracy Reporting the bore it shared with four other premises was scheduled for its yearly maintenance today.

Work began about 9am on the production bore, but Jose understood there was a change in pressure and water started bubbling from the reinjection bore - the bore closest to the footpath - and steam rose into the air.

“All of a sudden something happened and it just blasted.”

None of the premises had water and Jose said they were waiting on a diagnosis of the problem.

Geothermal activity outside the Ambassador Thermal Motel on Whakaue St in Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

Passers-by stopped to look at the spectacle, including Jarrod Mexted and Emma Delitala.

Mexted said it was “a uniquely Rotorua problem”.

“We drove past and saw all the steam coming out and we’re like, ‘oh, that looks exciting’.”

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said a private geothermal bore at the motel had failed.

Geothermal activity outside the Ambassador Thermal Motel on Whakaue St in Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

“Council’s geothermal advisor is on-site to ensure public safety.

“Geothermal drilling contractors have arrived and are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”

The footpath was closed about 11.45am.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



