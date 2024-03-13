A Moment In Crime: The callous murder of Marice McGregor

Marice McGregor was murdered in 2010.

This month’s episode of Herald podcast A Moment In Crime revisits the murder of Whanganui woman Marice McGregor.

McGregor was reported missing by her family in April 2010 and it emerged she had not been seen or heard from in the 10 days before they approached police.

She was fiercely private and independent and saw her family regularly - but kept to herself between visits.

For weeks, police searched and appealed for information - as did McGregor’s family.

What happened to McGregor? How did she die? And who was responsible?

When a man she had claimed was her boyfriend was arrested, a terrible tale of deceit and manipulation began to unravel.

In this episode of A Moment In Crime, writer and host Anna Leask, a senior crime and justice reporter for the Herald, tells the story of McGregor and the callous “pathological liar” who killed her.

Marice McGregor went missing in 2010. Photo / NZPA

This episode refers to violence and sexual assault and has graphic court details.

It is intended for a mature audience.

If the content raises any issues for you - please see below for a list of help and crisis agencies.

