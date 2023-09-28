Herald podcast A Moment In Crime has reached one million downloads.

Award-winning Herald podcast A Moment In Crime has marked a major milestone this week - reaching one million downloads.

The first episode of A Moment In Crime was released in September 2019 and focused on the Christchurch terror attack to mark six months since the shootings at two of the city’s mosques.

The podcast is written, hosted and produced by senior Herald crime and justice reporter Anna Leask.

Leask joined NZME in 2005 and became a specialist reporter soon after.

She has covered some of New Zealand’s biggest crimes, trials, incidents and disasters since, including the Christchurch terror attacks, the Pike River mine explosion, the Ashburton Winz office murders, the Christchurch quakes, the prosecution of triple child killer Lauren Dickason, the Mama Hooch bar drink-spiking and sex attacks case, the Riverhead quarry rapist, the murders of Grace Millane, Christie Marceau and Carmen Thomas, and countless stories about the nation’s worst criminals, including Liam Reid, Phillip John Smith and Jason Somerville.

Leask has also done extensive work on historic cases, including the disappearance of Southland toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank, massacres at Aramoana and Raurimu and the tragic murders of Kiwi cops Senior Constable Len Snee and Constable Matthew Hunt while on duty.

Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly, and so far, Leask has covered 44 cases.

A Moment in Crime is a NZ Herald crime podcast, with new episodes out every month.

The most recent episode - presented in three parts - is based on the crimes of disgraced former rich-lister and philanthropist James Wallace - who had his knighthood stripped by King Charles after he was jailed for sexually assaulting three men and directing his cronies to try to bribe one victim out of giving evidence in court.

The first episode of A Moment In Crime - The Patron was released last week and the second goes live tomorrow afternoon.

The third and final chapter will be available next Thursday.

A Moment In Crime has featured in the top 100 podcasts in New Zealand on the official Triton Podranker since its inception in September 2021, and the series has listeners in more than 80 countries.

The podcast won a silver award in the true crime category at the inaugural New Zealand Podcast Awards in 2021. It was also nominated in 2022.

Leask works alongside NZME audio engineer James Irwin and podcast production manager Ethan Sills to get each episode put together and released.

“To reach a million downloads is an incredible milestone for us,” said Leask.

“A Moment In Crime has always been published by a small but mighty team who are passionate about telling the stories of our biggest trials, coldest cases, worst offenders and bravest survivors in a way that is factual, educational and sensitive.

“It is never lost on us that every crime we cover has a victim - often someone who is no longer here to tell their story - and people who have loved ones still grieving their loss.

“Our aim is to make sure the victims are at the centre of every episode and ensure what happened to them is not forgotten and the stories of the vile offenders responsible are shared factually and responsibly.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported A Moment In Crime - thank you for listening and subscribing, especially those who email in feedback and suggestions for future episodes.”

Episodes of the podcast will continue into 2024 with a fascinating array of cases in the line-up and several multi-part projects similar to The Patron.

But Leask is keen to hear from listeners about what cases the podcast should consider covering.

If there is a crime, cold case or enduring mystery you would like to hear more about - email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz.