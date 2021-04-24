Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Meet the woman who survived a fiery plane crash, ice skating collision and nearly drowned in a whitewater rafting accident

17 minutes to read
Elizabeth Binning
By:

Senior Reporter, NZ Herald

For a woman who has nearly died seven times, Janette Falconer should have a head full of white hair and a face full of wrinkles.

Instead, she's got a cheeky smile and so few greys

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.