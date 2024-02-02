Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

A home for good old Dale, the Avondale spider

Steve Braunias
By
14 mins to read
The Avondale spider is going to be moved, but where to? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Avondale spider is going to be moved, but where to? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Avondale’s famous spider sculpture is in terrible shape – and may get stamped out. Steve Braunias reports.

It looks awful. It looks like fecal matter, something black and disgusting, an abomination – behold

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand