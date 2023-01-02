A video is circulating online of an NZ Police vehicle being rescued from a ditch after a failed u-turn attempt. Photo / Supplied

A video is circulating online of an NZ Police vehicle being rescued from a ditch after a failed u-turn attempt. Photo / Supplied

A video of a New Zealand police vehicle being rescued from a ditch after a failed U-turn is circulating online.

A bystander who witnessed the crash near Paeroa yesterday said the was the driver was not injured.

“The only thing that was hurt about the cop was his pride ... A bit embarrassing for him and something his workmates won’t let him forget for a while I’d say,” they said.









The officer wasn’t injured and there is no damage to the vehicle, police said. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson confirmed that about 5pm yesterday, “a police vehicle slid on loose metal during a U-turn and went into a ditch on Hauraki Rd in Paeroa”.

“The officer wasn’t injured and there is no damage to the vehicle,” Police said.